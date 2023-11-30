BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old girl died after a space heater sparked a fire inside a camper in north Florida, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire started early Wednesday in the Cuyler area near Orbey Rhoden Road in Glen St. Mary.

Carrie Keith told WTLV that she couldn’t believe how fast her neighbor’s camper went up in flames.

“We tried calling 911, but we don’t have service out here,” said Keith.

Deputies said a 13-year-old girl died in the fire. Others in the camper were able to escape without injury.

“My heart goes out to the family, especially this time of year,” Keith said. “If there’s anything we can do for them, we’re right across the fence.”

Detectives with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office said they will investigate the cause of the fire. They believe the space heater started it.

“Sheriff Scotty Rhoden extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and asks that our community join us in praying for them,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.