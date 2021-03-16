13-year-old Florida girl dies trying to save her dog from house fire

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (NBC 2) — Authorities believe a 13-year-old Florida girl died in a house fire Tuesday morning trying to save her dog.

The girl’s DeSoto County home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived just before 3 Tuesday morning.

The girl was found inside the home next to her dog, officials reported. The dog also died in the fire.

Witnesses said they believe she ran back inside to save her pet.

The girl’s mother and brother were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.