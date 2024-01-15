MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old died after he was shot in the head Saturday night inside a Florida home, according to a report.

WTVJ reported the boy was with a group of children playing video games in Miami Gardens when they got ahold of a gun and it went off. The boy was hit in the back of the head and was taken to a hospital where he died.

At least one adult was home at the time, and several people are being questioned, according to WTVJ.

“A lot of people do have firearms these days and it’s up to us to ensure that if we’re going to have firearms in our home, to keep them locked up and make sure they stay away from the reach of kids,” Miami Gardens Police Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty said.

The boy’s identity has not been released.