13-year-old boy riding dirt bike dies during attempted traffic stop in Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy on a dirt bike died during an attempted traffic stop by an officer in South Florida.

The Boynton Beach Police said in a news release that the juvenile was riding recklessly Sunday on the dirt bike in Boynton Beach so an officer attempted a traffic stop. The dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the boy.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations, as is department policy.

Police Chief Michael Gregory says law enforcement will conduct ‘thorough and meticulous’ investigations to determine what happened.