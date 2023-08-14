KENANSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Thirteen people were injured Monday afternoon when two airboats crashed in Florida, according to WESH.

WESH reported that the two airboats, which had a combined 28 passengers on board, crashed at Wild Florida.

Wild Florida is located about 30 miles south of Orlando and 40 miles east of Lakeland.

The U.S. Coast Guard will lead the investigation, according to WESH.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.