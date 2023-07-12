TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-foot sawfish was tagged in Florida for the first time in decades last month.

The Florida Museum said the sawfish was caught, tagged and released on June 6 during an annual shark field course by Florida State University’s Coastal and Marine Laboratory’s Dean Grubbs and the Florida Museum of Natural History’s shark research program’s director Gavin Naylor.

“This is the furthest north an individual has been tagged by the sawfish recovery team in the last 30 to 40 years,” Naylor said.

The Florida Museum said sawfish were once a common sight along the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts. They were mostly spotted near Florida but occasionally ranged from Texas to as far north as North Carolina, the museum said.

In 2003, the smalltooth sawfish became the first native marine fish listed under the endangered species act.

Researchers said widescale coastal development along the coast has drastically decreased the number of mangrove forests, which sawfish use as nurseries.

When Naylor and Grubbs began to reel in their line, they were surprised to find the full-sized sawfish.

“I felt something heavy on the line, and my first thought was that it was likely a nurse shark,” said Grubbs. “I was pretty sure this was a sawfish, but I remained stone-faced because I didn’t want to disappoint the students if I was wrong. I saw the tail before the rostrum, so I lost my calm at that point and screamed ‘Sawfish! It’s a sawfish!’”

The team quickly tagged the sawfish, which will allow them to track the animal for the next 10 years.

The team said they noticed mating scars on the sawfish’s fins and sides, which could mean the species is making a comeback.

“I can’t think of a better way for a group of young people studying environmental and conservation biology to learn about this critically endangered and incredibly spectacular animal,” Naylor said. “So much of the news about Earth’s climate and environment is doom and gloom, but this is a potent reminder that if you leave things alone, many species are capable of recovery.”