13 attorneys generals including Florida sue Biden admin over stimulus tax rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from 13 states sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over a provision in the federal stimulus that bars tax cuts from being offset with relief money.

The filing in U.S. District Court in Alabama asks judges to strike down the provision that prohibits states from using $195 billion of federal aid “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction” in net tax revenue. The restriction could apply through 2024.

Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah also signed onto the lawsuit. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, earlier this month separately asked a federal judge to block the tax-cut provision.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is named in the suit. Earlier this month she said states can still cut taxes as long as relief funds aren’t used to cover for the reductions.

The nonprofit Tax Foundation said in a new report this week that it’s more likely the Treasury Department would opt for a “narrow interpretation that does not unduly tie states’ hands” in enforcing the provision. “Most states are likely at minimal risk regardless of the tax policy choices they make,” it said. “For now, however, uncertainty persists, and lawmakers must operate within that uncertainty.”