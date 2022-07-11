OAK HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 12-year-old boys were arrested in Volusia County Monday morning after deputies said they were playing with a gun on a vacant lot and pointed the gun at a family in their car.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office released body camera video that showed the boys’ arrest.

Deputies said they got a call from someone who said they heard a gunshot nearby and went to see if anyone was injured. When the reporting party drove over to where the shot came from, deputies said one of the boys pointed the gun at the car, which had two adults and three children inside.

The arresting deputy said they heard and saw more gunshots as they responded to the area.

“Put your hands up right now, stop running right now,” the deputy said upon arriving to the vacant lot. “I’ll send a dog to you.”

“We were shooting a gun,” one of the boys can be heard saying as they approach the deputy. “Someone said we were allowed to.”

The deputy continued to ask the boys questions as they walked over to the patrol car with their hands in the air.

“Keep your hands where I can see them,” the deputy said. “You drop them, bad things are going to happen. You understand me?”

One boy can be heard asking the deputy to take him home.

Both of the boys were arrested and each charged with with discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 16. The boy who allegedly pointed the gun at the car was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Both boys were to the the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The video also showed the deputy recover multiple shell casings, along with the gun, which appeared to be loaded.

Deputies are still investigating where the boys got the gun and ammunition from.