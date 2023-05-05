DANIA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old was killed late Thursday night in a shooting that ended in a murder-suicide, according to Broward County deputies.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said its communications center began receiving reports of a shooting at about 11:14 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds, one of them a 12-year-old boy, and another gunshot victim who was still alive.

According to investigators, a preliminary investigation found that a man fired gunshots at another man inside a vehicle in a parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Deputies said after injuring the adult victim, the gunman entered the 7-Eleven and killed a 12-year-old before fatally shooting himself.

The adult victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it is still investigating the situation. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.