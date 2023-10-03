BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old girl is continuing to recover in a hospital after she was struck by lightning during a family vacation in Florida.

WESH reported that Nalee Yang and her 12-year-old daughter Mila were visiting the beach at Sebastian Inlet on Aug. 14 when they were both struck by lightning.

The family is from Minnesota and traveled to Florida for the first time this summer to celebrate Mila’s birthday.

(Photo from WESH)

Yang told WESH that the lightning knocked her flat onto the sand.

“My whole body, I feel pain, but I couldn’t open my eyes,” she said. “Something was like killing me.”

After the lightning struck, Yang said she was able to get up but her daughter did not.

Mila was airlifted to a hospital in Orlando and has been there for almost two months.

“Sometimes I pray to God that why a lot of people come on vacation, and they’re OK. But why me?” Yang told the news station.

Yang said her daughter’s prognosis is unclear. The 12-year-old suffered brain damage, internal bleeding, and burns all over her body, WESH reported.

(Photo from WESH)

The girl’s mother said she plans to stay in Florida as her daughter continues treatment. She is raising money on GoFundMe for hospital bills and to find a place to stay in Florida.

“I just pray for God to heal,” she told the news station.