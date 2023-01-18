FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old boy has a lot to brag about after he made the catch of a lifetime.

Campbell Keenan and his family went sport fishing on Tuesday morning about a mile off the coast of Port Everglades with Fishing Headquarters and Captain Paul Paolucci.

The family told WTVJ that they were mostly catching bait fish but they had one big bait fish down in the water.

(Photo from Kennan family from WTVJ)

“Then all of a sudden, it went down a lot,” Campbell told the news station. “It just ran, darted. It went about 300 yards.”

Everyone knew he caught something big. After about 45 minutes of reeling, Campbell got it close enough to see what it was — a great white shark.

“We actually tagged it and they named it, and it’s like adopting a fish,” Paolucci said. “Then they released it back into the water.”

WTVJ said the family named the shark “Jan Jan” which was an inside joke with Campbell’s sister’s hockey coach, who was also on the boat.

(Photo from Kennan family from WTVJ)

The family was visiting South Florida for a hockey tournament.

Paolucci told the news station that it is pretty rare to hook a great white in the warm waters off Florida.

“It really hurt my arm or my hand because I had to hold on really tight,” Campbell said.

The family returned home to New England with a story of a lifetime.