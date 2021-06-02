12-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl involved in shootout with Florida deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — *Video above may contain language not suitable for all audiences.

A 14-year-old is in the hospital after a shootout with Volusia County deputies on Tuesday, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood addressed the public Tuesday night, saying a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old opened fire repeatedly on deputies at a home in Enterprise, Volusia County.

Crews responded to the scene of the shooting incident at a property at 1050 Enterprise Osteen Road in Enterprise, officials said.

According to officials, the two juveniles broke into a house and used multiple weapons found inside to open fire on responding deputies.

According to Chitwood, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a 12-year-old boy had reportedly run away with a 14-year-old girl from a juvenile home for troubled children.

Deputies searched for the two children, as the 12-year-old is insulin dependent.

Each time a deputy located the children, Chitwood said they would run away.

Around 7 p.m., the sheriff said a passerby said he heard glass breaking at a home.

Deputies discovered a house had been broken into.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office called the homeowner, who said no one should be at the home, and that homeowner told the sheriff’s office there were firearms and ammunition in the house.

According to Chitwood, as deputies surrounded the home, they were met with gunfire, multiple times.

At 8:28 p.m., a sergeant took gunfire multiple times, but did not return fire. The children continued to shoot at deputies, the sheriff said.

At 8:40 p.m., the 14-year-old girl emerged from the home and opened fire on deputies, Chitwood said.

The 14-year-old then came out of the garage, armed with a firearm, and was then shot by deputies. The 12-year-old boy decided to surrender, the sheriff said.

No deputies were injured.

The 14-year-old was shot multiple times and was said to be “fighting for her life” at CF Regional Hospital in Sanford, according to the sheriff.

The 12-year-old was not injured.

Chitwood said the 14-year-old who fired at deputies had previously burned down a children’s home that she was sent to live in, located in Flagler County.

More details are on the way.