12 injured in Florida crash after trolley flips over

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: St. Augustine Fire Department)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — Twelve people have been in injured in a trolley crash Saturday, according to the St. Augustine Fire Department.

According to the department, its crews and units from St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the incident. The 12 victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

News4Jax reported that a spokesperson said the car flipped on its side while turning.

 St. Augustine Police Department is what caused the incident. However, first responders did not have information on the victims’ conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss