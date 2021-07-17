12 injured in Florida crash after trolley flips over

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — Twelve people have been in injured in a trolley crash Saturday, according to the St. Augustine Fire Department.

According to the department, its crews and units from St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the incident. The 12 victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

News4Jax reported that a spokesperson said the car flipped on its side while turning.

St. Augustine Police Department is what caused the incident. However, first responders did not have information on the victims’ conditions.