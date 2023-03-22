Related video above: 12-year-old boy catches great white shark off Florida coast

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) – Another massive great white shark was detected off the coast of Florida last week – and it’s bigger than Maple, the last great white that was detected.

According to OCEARCH’s Global Shark Tracker, the great white shark named Scot pinged off Key West, Florida, on March 16, around the same time the Sunshine State was impacted by spring breakers.

OCEARCH stated that Scot measured in at just over 12 feet long and weighed 1,644 pounds.

“We met this mature, male shark in Nova Scotia in September 2021 and have been able to track him for over 10,000 miles since,” OCEARCH wrote on its Facebook page.

SeaWorld named the shark Scot after the people of Novia Scotia, “who have always been so welcoming and committed to the science and health of our oceans,” the organization’s website read.

According to OCEARCH, SeaWorld is one of the organization’s partners. OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization that conducts “research on our ocean’s giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean.”

“Our mission is to accelerate the ocean’s return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and police using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S. and abroad.”