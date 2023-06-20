FORT WHITE, Fla. (WFLA) — A dozen dogs were found dead inside of a Florida kennel facility on Sunday after the owner stepped away for several hours.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nicole’s Natural Dog Training in Fort White on Sunday evening after the owner, Nicole Wirth, discovered 12 dogs died while she was gone during the day.

First responders helped Wirth remove dogs who were suffering from heatstroke and gave them IV fluids in an attempt to cool them down. Wirth transported three of the dogs to the University of Florida Veterinary Hospital in Gainesville, while the rest of the surviving animals were retrieved by their owners.

According to a police report obtained by NBC affiliate WTLV, the breaker for the kennel’s air-conditioning unit shut off at some point between 11 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. while Wirth was gone. There was reportedly no backup power source for the AC and there was no one at the kennel to supervise the dogs.

Sofia Salvatore, the owner of one of the deceased pets, told WTLV: “I feel kennel owners should always have someone, an employee, there with the amount of dogs that were there, and a back up stand alone generator. A lot of dogs died that day because of this.”

In an emotional video posted to Facebook on Monday, Wirth described the incident as a “horrific tragedy” that occurred after a power surge caused the AC unit to fail.

“There is nothing that can be said or done to change any of this,” Wirth said in the video. “But rest assured, even if I am late addressing the public, the affected owners and their families and their pets have been my utmost concern.”

In a Facebook video posted on Sunday and obtained by WTLV, Wirth was shown riding a jet ski with a dog. The post has since been deleted.

The police report did not say if Wirth is being cited or charged in connection to the incident.