12 die from vaping-related illness, Florida reports fatality

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – One Floridian is among the now 12 deaths reported due to vaping-related issues.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health posted an updated case count to include one death.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health also reported one death.

The person in Georgia had a history of “heavy nicotine vaping,” but did not report a history of vaping other substances, such as THC.

As of last week, at least 530 cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products have been reported to the CDC.

Today, the 12th death was reported in Mississippi. All deaths are between the ages of 18 and 34.