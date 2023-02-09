TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 100 migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys Thursday morning, according to information from U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted that Border Patrol agents and their local law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing in Tavernier, Florida Thursday around 9 a.m.

There, authorities encountered “a large number of individuals” near the shore and what appeared to be a small sailboat. A subsequent update indicated there were 114 migrants from Haiti.

“There is an increased presence of law enforcement & first responders in the area,” Slosar said. “Local EMS is on scene conducting medical screenings.”

