11-month-old tests positive for coronavirus in Orange County

Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Health officials in Orange County said Saturday that an 11-month-old child in the county has been infected with coronavirus.

Dr. Raul Pino, the state health officer for Orange County, announced the case during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

The 11-month-old infant is the second child to be infected in Orange County. Pino said Thursday that a 9-year-old had contracted the virus.

Pino said Saturday that there are 206 cases of the virus in the county. The median age of the cases is 49 and there have been four deaths in the county.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 4,038 cases and 56 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
  • Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

