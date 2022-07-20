(NBC News) — An 11-month old baby boy is dead after being left in a parked vehicle in Tallahassee for an “extended period,” police said.

The Tallahassee Police Department said Tuesday it was conducting a death investigation into the incident.

It said the baby was found in the parked vehicle at the 1700 block of Mahan Center Boulevard.

“The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries,” the department said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.