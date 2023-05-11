TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 11 children were taken to local hospitals from a home in North Lauderdale Thursday.

According to NBC Affiliate WTVJ, a spokesperson for the city said authorities got a call about a 6-year-old child who was sick at what appeared to be a foster home.

The child was taken to the to the Coral Springs Medical Center. Other children found inside the home also needed medical attention, and were taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The sheriff’s office stated that the children were hospitalized as a precaution.

According to the news outlet, BSO officials were dispatched to the home around 7 a.m. for a “domestic disturbance call.” When authorities arrived, they took a woman into custody for questioning.

Investigators with BSO’s Special Victim’s Unit and Child Protective Investigation Services are continuing to investigate the matter.

WTVJ said no other information on the incident was made available.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.