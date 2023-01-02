TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help, and offering a $10,000 reward, as they investigate the killings of a married couple who was found dead inside their home at a retirement community in Mount Dora Saturday afternoon, WESH reports.

According to police, a security guard called 911 at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon to report suspicious activity at an apartment in The Oaks at Waterman Village Retirement Community.

Police responded and found the bodies of an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife inside the home. It’s unclear how they died or if there were signs of a struggle or robbery. Police have released few details about their deaths.

“There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation and there are things we aren’t going to release—the very minute I can release information I will.”

The Oaks at Waterman Village Retirement Community. (Source: WESH)

No arrests have been made at this time.

Two neighbors told WESH a strange woman tried to enter their apartment last week, and there has been plenty of suspicious activity in the area in the days leading up to the killings.

“I do know all our neighbors who weren’t so careful about it before are going to keep their doors locked,” one resident said.

Mayor Crissy Stile attempted to calm fears, assuring residents that “the public is not in danger.”

“You shouldn’t feel any less safe than you did when you woke up yesterday morning. Our police department serves this city well. They protect our city,” Stile said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“If anyone has information that could lead to an arrest in this heinous crime, please let us know,” Gibson said.