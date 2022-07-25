The sailfish charged toward the boat Katherine Perkins was on and impaled her in the groin near Stuart, Florida. She was flown to a nearby hospital.

(NBC News) — A 100-pound sailfish leaped out of the water and impaled a 73-year-old Maryland woman on a fishing boat in Florida, officials said.

The victim was with two others last Tuesday when an angler on board caught the sailfish on a fishing line about two miles offshore near Stuart, Florida, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

As they attempted to reel in the fish, two men on board noticed the creature began to charge at the boat, the incident report said.

The fish then jumped out of the water and stabbed the woman in the groin area as she was standing next to the center console. The anglers reported the sailfish was estimated to be 100 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.