MIAMI. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.

Keys News reported that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Jameson Reeder Jr., 10, was vacationing with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys.

The family had been snorkeling at Looe Key Reef Saturday afternoon when the shark bit Jameson on his lower right leg, the FWC said.

According to Jameson’s uncle, Joshua Reeder, the family believed the boy was attacked by an eight-foot bull shark.

“As he screamed and cried for help while miraculously staying afloat on a noodle, my brother [Jameson Reeder Sr.] gathered his family on the boat and rushed over to rescue his son,” Joshua Reeder wrote on Facebook.

The family managed to get their 10-year-old son back on their boat and put a tourniquet on his leg. All the while, Jameson said “Jesus will save me,” according to his uncle.

Joshua Reeder said the family managed to get help from another boat with a nurse onboard, which took him and his mother Mary Reeder to shore. Paramedics then took the child to a hospital for help.

Keys News said that the child was taken to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where doctors had to amputate his right leg below the knee due to the level of damage caused by the shark.

“He is now out of surgery and resting and has now had the news of what all took place.” Joshua Reeder said. “But yet he is still strong and in good spirits and will love and tell of this great story to millions of people all over the world of how Jesus spared his life and saved him.”