10-year-old gives back to officer during Shop with a Cop event in Orlando

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Orlando police’s Shop with a Cop event allows kids to get holiday gifts for themselves and their families.

But this year, 10-year-old Londin Myers decided to change things around by giving a gift to her school resource officer, Joey Lascellas.

Londin was one of 64 students picked for the Shop With A Cop event. She got the gift for Lascellas to show him how much she appreciated being chosen.

“It’s because he’s so nice to me, and that just makes me care because that’s so nice,” Londin said. “He didn’t have to pick me, but he did.”

