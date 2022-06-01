ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Florida girl shot and killed a woman who had gotten in a fight with her mother.

The girl and her mother were taken into custody Monday night following the fatal shooting of Lashun Rodgers outside an apartment complex.

The Orlando Police Department says the girl was released into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The girl’s mother, Lakrisha Isaac was arrested on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault with a firearm.