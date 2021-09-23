10-year-old Florida girl dies after hit-and-run while getting on bus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A 10-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run while crossing to get on the bus Thursday morning died.

Fort Pierce police said Jaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing in front of the bus when a driver disregarded the buses flashing lights and hit her.

Officials said it happened at the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Skylark Drive at 6:35 a.m.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was hit by the vehicle, which then left the scene, police said. It is being considered a hit-and-run. The white four-door vehicle was last seen heading north on Oleander Avenue and is expected to have front-end damage.

The department is looking for a white four-door sedan with right front-end damage.