10-year-old Florida girl dies after hit-and-run while getting on bus

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Pierce Police Department

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A 10-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run while crossing to get on the bus Thursday morning died.

Fort Pierce police said Jaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing in front of the bus when a driver disregarded the buses flashing lights and hit her.

Officials said it happened at the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Skylark Drive at 6:35 a.m.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was hit by the vehicle, which then left the scene, police said. It is being considered a hit-and-run. The white four-door vehicle was last seen heading north on Oleander Avenue and is expected to have front-end damage.

The department is looking for a white four-door sedan with right front-end damage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss