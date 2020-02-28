Breaking News
Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa officer’s home, state attorney says

10-year-old Florida boy becomes robotic superhero for day as his Make-A-Wish

(WESH) A 10-year-old superhero thwarted a bank robbery, put out a fire and rescued someone from a “collapsing” building in Florida.

Orange county 10-year-old Gaige Pike was born with abnormal tissue growths that often signal cancer. Last year, he had open heart surgery.

Gaige told Make-A-Wish that he wanted to be a robot superhero, and RoboGaige was born.

Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida teamed up with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to have RoboGaige save the day on Thursday.

He caught a robber at Orlando Federal Credit Union using his lasers. Then, he put out a fire and rescued a person from a burning building. In his final rescue of the day, RoboGaige saved someone from a simulated building collapse.

“He’s just over the moon, because all of this we kept a secret until today,” SAID Gaige’s mom Amanda Pike. “Before he couldn’t participate in being a kid, he couldn’t run around and play and do anything like this at all.”

Hundreds worked to coordinate it all, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and fire services provided the resources and let Make A Wish could do what it does best.

All the organizers asked the community to turn out and make this superhero wish, extra-special. They all came and cheered and and many carried signs.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings came out to thank the hero of the day.

“Congratulations to you and thank you for catching a bad guy today,” the mayor told RoboGaige.

“It doesn’t get any better than this, so we’re very proud of RoboGaige and this young man and what he really means to all of us,” Demings said.

RoboGaige’s final rescue of the day was from a simulated building collapse.

“I really just wanted to save people,” Gaige said.

Those who turned out lined the way for Gaige as his work was finished. It was one last thanks for choosing “saving others” as a once in a lifetime wish.

“He’s one of the most generous and kind souls that I have ever met in my life; he is my hero. For everything that he’s gone through and overcome, I cannot be more proud to call him my son,” Amanda Pike said.

“I’m feeling great and a little tired too,” RoboGaige said when it was all done.

