DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-month-old in Delray Beach suffered serious burns after a Saturday house fire.

Delray Beach Fire rescue said fire began in a makeshift room in the back of a home in the Delray Shores neighborhood.

The fire was contained to the room, but smoke from the fire damaged the house to the point where no one could live there.

Fire officials said the baby was taken to Delray Medical Center. A total of five adults and four children were displaced by the fire.