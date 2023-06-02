ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten people were injured in a crash involving a bus and an SUV in Orange County, according to officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue said rescue personnel responded to the crash after an SUV crashed into the rear end of a bus Friday morning.

A total of 10 people were injured in the crash. Officials said two were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, five to Orlando Health Health Central, and three to Advent Health Orlando.

