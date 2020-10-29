10-foot python found under hood of Mustang in South Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FWC

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Forget about horsepower, this thing has python power.

A driver was shocked to find a massive Burmese Python under the hood of their Ford Mustang in Dania Beach Thursday morning.

FWC officials quickly responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot long invasive snake.

Burmese pythons became established in Florida as a result of escaped or released pets. However, people should never release them into the wild. It is illegal and can negatively impact Florida’s wildlife.

The public can help control nonnative invasive wildlife by reporting sightings to the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-IveGot1 (888-483-4681),

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss