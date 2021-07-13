1-year-old girl among those killed in Surfside condo collapse

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021, file photo, a memorial for the Guara family is posted on a fence near the Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Fla. Recovery crews at the Florida condominium collapse are cataloging all personal possessions found in the rubble in hopes of returning them to families of the dead or survivors. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File)

MIAMI (WFLA) – A 1-year-old girl was among the newest group of victims identified Tuesday in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building, according to officials.

Aishani Gia Patel was recovered July 6, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release.

The remains of her parents, Vishal Patel, 42, and Bhavna Patel, 38, were identified last week.

Eighty-five victims recovered from the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Surfside have been identified so far, officials said at their last scheduled daily news conference.