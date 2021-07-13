1-year-old girl among those killed in Surfside condo collapse

MIAMI (WFLA) – A 1-year-old girl was among the newest group of victims identified Tuesday in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building, according to officials.
Aishani Gia Patel was recovered July 6, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release.
The remains of her parents, Vishal Patel, 42, and Bhavna Patel, 38, were identified last week.
Eighty-five victims recovered from the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Surfside have been identified so far, officials said at their last scheduled daily news conference.