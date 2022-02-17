1 woman dead, 1 hospitalized after attack at Florida animal rescue, reports say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One woman was killed and another hospitalized following an animal attack in Oakland Park Thursday afternoon, according to reports.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office told WTVJ the incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Commercial Boulevard. The report said deputies and fire crews responded to the scene after receiving a call about an animal bite.

Investigators were spotted closing the scene, which belongs to an animal rescue group called 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida, according to Local 10.

Officials did not immediately confirm the type of animal that attacked the women or if the victims were associated with the rescue group.

The two women were later taken to area hospitals where one of the victims, who was listed as a trauma alert, died, officials said. Their identities have yet to be released.