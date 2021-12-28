$1 million in Hermes bags stolen in smash-and-grab at Florida store

A green birkin bag by Hermes as a detail for a street style shooting on July 10, 2020 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — More than a dozen one-of-a-kind Hermes handbags with an estimated value of about $1 million were stolen in a smash-and-grab burglary from a boutique store in South Florida.

The unique luxury bags were taken when the window where they were on display was smashed in the middle of the night earlier this month in the luxury shopping district of Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida.

The owner of the handbags shop says some of the bags were valued at more than $100,000 each. Store owner Virgil Rogers says the incident happened on the night of Dec. 14.