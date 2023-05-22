PALM CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pilot was killed in a plane crash at a private airport in Florida Sunday, according to reports.

Sunday afternoon, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deadly plane crash at Naked Lady Ranch in Palm City.

Naked Lady Ranch is listed as a privately owned airport on the FAA website and is used by residents in Palm City, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

The sheriff’s office said one person was killed, and a bystander was also injured while trying to save the pilot.

WPTV identified the bystander as Eduardo Casillas, who said the pilot was alive and moving when he got to the plane.

“I had my knife ready to cut the straps and pull him out but the flames just billowed up and pushed us back out,” Casillas said.

Deputies described the pilot as a 70-year-old man, the WPTV report said.