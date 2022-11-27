TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee police.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the outdoor basketball courts near the intersection of Wahnish Way and West Osceola Street in Tallahassee.

An adult man died as a result of this shooting and four more victims, one child and three adult men sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious, police added.

“At this time, we do not believe there to be an immediate threat to public safety. This remains an open and active investigation,” The Tallahassee Police Department said.

Additional updates are expected as an investigation is conducted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.