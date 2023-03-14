MIMS, Fla. (WFLA) — Another plane has crashed in central Florida, according to reports.

The Federal Aviation said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza went down in a field in the area of Deering Parkway and US-1 in Scottsmoor.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. after the pilot reported engine problems. The pilot was the only one on board and was said to be injured.

Helicopter video showed the plane broken apart near a body of water.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates