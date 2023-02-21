MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade firefighters battled a massive fire that destroyed several cars and buildings in Medley, according to officials.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that rescue officials said a possible explosion was reported at a business on Northwest South River Drive at around 8:30 a.m.

Video taken by a WTVJ chopper showed several cars and buildings destroyed by the fire. Smoke and fire were seen coming out of multiple buildings and vehicles.

As of this report, one person was airlifted from the scene. Their condition is not yet known.