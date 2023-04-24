WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A person has been hospitalized after a plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to reports.

WPTV reported that the plane crashed at the Banyan Golf Club near Wellington, Florida.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the individual was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the single-engine Thatcher CX4 crashed at about 10:40 a.m. Only the pilot was on board.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.