FAIRVIEW SHORES, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was hospitalized and another is missing after lightning reportedly struck as a rowing team was practicing in Florida, NBC affiliate WESH 2 News reported.

The Orlando Fire Rescue told the news station that the rowing team of five was practicing at the North Orlando Rowing Complex before 6 p.m. when lightning was detected nearby.

One person was taken to a hospital.

WESH reported that divers are searching for the missing person.

Officials did not release any other information about the rowers.