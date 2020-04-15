$1 gas could soon be coming to some stations across the country

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA (CNN) – One dollar per gallon of gasoline could soon be coming to a station near you.

With most of the U.S. and developed world on shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, oil consumption and prices have dropped dramatically.

It comes as the international energy agency says the U.S. will suffer an “unprecedented” decline in oil output this year.

That’s despite a historic agreement by some of the world’s other big producers to slash supply with the goal of shoring up prices.

The IEA said low prices and large inventories will greatly reduce U.S. crude production this year.

According to AAA, the average price of gas was $1.85 per gallon on Sunday, down 6 cents from the previous week and 56 cents from late February. The average price of gas was $2.80 around this time last year.

Metro Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater’s current average is $1.756 per gallon which is $1 less from this time last year.