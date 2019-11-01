1 dead after plane crashes at Stuart Air Show

STUART, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead after a plane crashed at an air show on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, authorities say.

An aircraft went down at the Stuart Air Show on Friday afternoon. 8 On Your Side’s NBC affiliate in the area says the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died in the crash.

Air show officials tweeted about the crash just after 1:30 p.m.

“We’ve had an incident involving one of our aircraft. All local and federal agencies are on site and investigating so that we may ensure the safety of our airshow before we continue,” they wrote.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was among the agencies that responded to the crash at Whitham Field. They tweeted a photo from the scene of the plane that crashed.

WPTV reports the plane involved is a Grumman OV-1 Mohawk. The pilot who died was the only person on the plane when it crashed, they say.

It’s not clear yet what caused the plane to crash but WPTV reports the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

