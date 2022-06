ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A person is dead in Orlando after a vehicle fell off SR-408 onto I-4 Monday morning, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened at the SR-408 interchanges. A WESH helicopter captured video of first responders examining the vehicle after it fell onto I-4.

One death has been confirmed so far.

So far, the express lanes in the area have been shut down in both directions. The SR-408 ramps remain closed.