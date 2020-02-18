1 dead after Brightline train collides with car in South Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died after their car collided with a passenger train in Pompano Beach Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:12 am.

Witnesses told NBC 6 South Florida that the car was struck while trying to navigate around the train warning crossbar near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard.

Train passengers were escorted off by firefighters and were directed to nearby charter buses.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development"

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County"

It Runs In The Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "It Runs In The Family"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes"

Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district"

Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father"

Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica"

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss