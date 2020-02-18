1 dead after Brightline train collides with car in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died after their car collided with a passenger train in Pompano Beach Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:12 am.

Witnesses told NBC 6 South Florida that the car was struck while trying to navigate around the train warning crossbar near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard.

Train passengers were escorted off by firefighters and were directed to nearby charter buses.

