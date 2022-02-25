1 dead, 6 hurt after car drives into Florida sidewalk cafe, police say

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and another six people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an older woman drove on the sidewalk of a restaurant in Miami Beach.

WSVN-TV reported that Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the woman was attempting to parallel park Thursday at about 6 p.m. when she instead accelerated onto a restaurant’s outdoor sidewalk cafe where several people were seated.

The condition of those taken to the hospital is not immediately known.

Police said the woman stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. She was not named.