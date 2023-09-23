TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have arrested a man who killed one person, and left three injured in a shooting at around 2:34 p.m. on Friday in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department arrested 23-year-old Delray Shundale Duncan Jr. after he shot four victims in the courtyard at Jernigan Gardens Apartments.

Officers said three of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth victim, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The suspect had tried to flee in a black car, but officers were able to chase him down. The car has significant damage on the front side, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Duncan Jr. was arrested for attempted homicide and first-degree felony murder, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.