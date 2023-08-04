PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a small plane crash in Broward County on Friday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine Cessna 172 veered off the runway as it was taking off from North Perry Airport in Hollywood at around noon.

One person was pronounced dead at the crash site and two others were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital with critical injuries, according to a report from NBC affiliate WTVJ. The injured had to be extracted from the plane.

The plane’s tail number, N697FL, is registered to the Pembroke Pines-based Aeroflyin Corp, according to Flight Aware.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash, which is still under investigation by the FAA. The Pembroke Pines Fire Department said the incident “did not affect any homes, businesses, or roadways outside of the airport.”