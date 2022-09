TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead and 16 people are injured after a crash in Osceola County on Wednesday.

According to WESH 2 News, the deadly crash occurred around 6 a.m. at SR-60 and Peavine Road, west of Yeehaw Junction.

A truck, box truck and a motor coach were involved in the accident.

According to WESH, officials said one person was killed and two others were flown to a hospital.

Fourteen other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.