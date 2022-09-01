ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and another was injured after two grounded planes flipped over during severe weather at the Orlando Executive Airport, firefighters told WESH 2 News.

The news station reported that two people were inside one of the planes when the incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The plane was holding for takeoff on a taxiway while the weather was unfavorable, a spokesperson told WESH.

Officials said the other plane that flipped did not have anyone inside it.

Firefighters told WESH that they found one person dead when they got to the scene. The other person in the plane was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert.

Hangars and other structures at the airport were also damaged during the storms, WESH reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.