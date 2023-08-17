ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a plane crash that left one person dead and another injured Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a four-seater Piper Aircraft when it crashed at about 12:04 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Sneed Road in Fort Pierce.

When officials arrived on scene, they found two victims. One was taken to a nearby hospital with an unknown condition. The sheriff’s office said the other person died on scene.

According to St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, detectives will remain on scene to assist the NTSB. The NTSB will be leading the investigation of the crash.

At this time, there is no information on how the crash occurred or the victim’s identities.