TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Border Patrol made a major drug bust over the weekend after seizing over a million dollars worth of cocaine in the Florida Keys.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said a recreational boater was found with 70 pounds of cocaine.

A photo of the seized drugs showed numerous packages marked with a butterfly stamp.

According to Slosar, the drugs had a street value of about $1.1 million.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the U.S. Border Patrol about the seizure and any arrests made on the incident. We are awaiting their response.

Law enforcement agencies routinely find large shipments of cocaine in the Keys. Last month, a Lithuanian national was caught with 167 pounds of cocaine while at a marina in Marathon.